Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party MP's protesting outside the parliament house in New Delhi. (Express Photo Service | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: Leaders and cadet of the Congress Party on Thursday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament, demanding the protection of the Indian Constitution.

The protest comes in the wake of Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's recent remark of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) intention to change the Constitution.

Among those protesting was Congress President Rahul Gandhi, leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others.

Slogans were raised demanding protection of the sanctity of the Constitution, and the country, on the whole. Protestors also raised the demand to sack Ananth Kumar Hegde.

Meanwhile, Hegde post the BJP Parliamentary party meeting clarified that the constitution and parliament were both “supreme” to him.

The same was also clarified by him in Lok Sabha.

“I deeply respect the Constitution, the Parliament, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it,” he said.

Hegde has been receiving flak for his comment made at a public function in Karnataka’s Koppal district last week.

Venting out his ire against the "seculars", Hegde said, "Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes, Constitution has given that right to say 'we are secular and we will say it'. Yes, I know but the Constitution has been amended many times, we (the BJP) will also amend it. We have come to power for that."