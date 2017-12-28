Indian Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district. (File photo | PTI)

POONCH: Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Poonch's Khari Karmara in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Firing of small arms had started since 4 am today and a heavy shelling took place around 3:40 pm. Schools were open till then and the students are trapped there. Their parents are panicking. All the neighbouring areas have caught fire and there is a lot of smoke,” Manendra Singh, a local, told ANI.

The Pakistan troops fired mortars, automatics and small arms, wherein, the Indian side retaliated effectively.

According to reports, there was no damage on the Indian side.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera's Khori Baba area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward Indian positions.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly after 36 hours after the Indian Army killed three Pakistani soldiers in a cross-LoC strike on Monday evening in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.