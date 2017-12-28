MUMBAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Government on Thursday, taking suo motu cognizance of reports that the state education department has decided to close down over 1300 Zila Parishad schools with less than 10 students and shift them to other nearby schools.

The State Government has been given four weeks file its response.

In the notice sent to Chief Secretary, NHRC observed that the decision to shut down schools would adversely affect the students, particularly those from the rural background who cannot afford education in private schools.

The Commission is of the opinion that before implementation of this decision, a thorough study covering all aspects of the issue should be conducted so that the children's right to basic education is not violated.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that the low number of students in these Zila Parishad schools is indicative of the quality of education there. He supported the decision saying, it will better the quality of education in the state-run schools.