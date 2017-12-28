KOLKATA: Ten months after an agitation against a power grid claimed two lives and led to the disappearance of 16 people in Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, violence erupted in the region again.

The local TMC workers clashed with agitators on Thursday leading to bullet injuries and gutting of vehicles. Clashes erupted when the TMC workers tried to prevent a motorbike rally of anti-power grid agitators from entering Bhangra by blocking the roads with tree trunks and wooden benches. In the ensuing melee, both side sides sustained injuries. All the injured are being treated at a local hospital. Two pick-up vans and three motorcycles were burnt during the clash.