NEW DELHI: In a complete reversal of roles, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed workers on the party’s 133rd foundation day as former party chief Sonia Gandhi holidayed in Goa. Rahul hoisted the party flag at the Congress national headquarters here flanked by veterans Motilal Vora, Janardan Dwivedi and Sewa Dal chief Mahendra Joshi. The image was quiet in contrast to pictures of Sonia enjoying her vacations in south Goa.

Rahul used the occasion to slam the BJP for disregarding the Constitution, saying, “It is distressing to see that the Constitution, the foundation of our country, given to us by the Congress party, given to us by Dr Ambedkar, is under attack. Statements have been made by senior members of the BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back.

It is our duty, duty of the Congress party, duty of every single Indian to defend the Constitution, to defend the right of every single Indian, to defend every single person’s future.” Rahul’s comment came hours before Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde, who had created a controversy by saying the BJP was in power to change the Constitution, apologised for his remark.

“What is happening today in our country is a web of deceit. BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefit… this is the difference between us and them. We might suffer, we might not do well, we might be able to lose but we will defend the truth,” Rahul told party workers.

As party vice president, Rahul had faced criticism from the BJP several times as he went on unannounced vacations abroad while Sonia led the party during crucial political battles. The BJP branded him a “part-time politician” even when he was made Congress president on December 18.

Party veteran P Chidambaram defended Rahul saying taking breaks was normal for a politician and that the grand old party would be recharged under the young leader.

Party insiders said Rahul would now be empowered to take decisions according to his will. They cited the urgent Congress Working Committee meeting called by him after the 2G verdict recently as a case in point.

Referring to the presence of veterans Motilal Vora and Janardhan Dwivedi, both long term Sonia associates on the dais, insiders said it was a message that Rahul would rather opt fora mix if youth and experience as he builds the party ahead of the 2019 national polls.