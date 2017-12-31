NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to submit a report on a demand to re-evaluate Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's immovable assets, which he had declared during the state Assembly polls earlier this year, an official said.

The official, however, said that no direction has been issued to re-evaluate Rawat's immovable assests.

The CBDT has only been asked to examine the allegations by a Dehradun resident and submit a report, the EC official said.

The poll watchdog has forwarded the complaint against Rawat to the CBDT and sought its views.

The EC wrote the letter to the CBDT on Dec 19.