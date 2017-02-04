LUCKNOW: BSP Chief Mayawati today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'SCAM' comment, saying that it is indicative of his party's petty casteist mentality. In a statement issued here, Mayawati said, "it is unbecoming of a person sitting on the post of Prime Minister to take names of individuals for his political fight..it shows his petty casteist mentality."

Earlier today, addressing an election rally in Meerut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the people in Uttar Pradesh to "rid the state of SCAM - S for Samajwadi (party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati", saying they have to choose between development agenda of BJP and those who give shelter to criminals, indulge in vote bank politics and encourage land and mine mafias.

"Prime Minister's speech also shows the level of animosity BJP government and its ideologue RSS has towards dalits, backwards and their communal hatred...it also proves the frustration of BJP because of its bad position in the UP vidhan sabha polls as Modi is taking the name of individual (Mayawati) in his speech," Mayawati said. "First of all, the Prime Minister should give a reply to the country about the scam behind his immature note ban decision which exposed people to immense hardships," she added.