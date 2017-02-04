Nagaland came to a standstill on Saturday as activists protested 33% reservation for women, asking for polls to be stalled | Express Photo Service

GUWAHATI: In what has turned out to be one of the most violent times in Nagaland post the warning of an active insurgency, the current situation holds the state’s Chief Minister TR Zeliang versus the rest of the state.

So much is the distrust between the Naga groups—protesting against 33 per cent women’s reservation in civic bodies—and Zeliang that Kohima burned when Governor PB Acharya did not turn up from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The protestors tried in vain to ask Zeliang and his entire cabinet to step down, holding them responsible for the bout of violence, triggered by their decision to go ahead with the civic polls. The groups then said they would only hold talks with Acharya. The talks were finally held on Friday evening.

Interestingly, the story of the protests against women’s reservation in civic polls has ended up being the story of just one man pitted against, virtually, the entire state. Who is TR Zeliang?

Hailing from the Zeliang Naga tribe, the incumbent CM started as a minister in the state Assembly eventually rising to become a Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP). In 2014, when the then CM Neiphiu Rio chose to be in Parliament and vacated the CM’s position, it was Zeliang who took over the seat. When Rio wanted his chair back upon being denied a ministerial berth in Delhi, the doors were closed.

Following the recent protests, there are reportedly deep fissures within the Naga People’s Front (NPF). While one faction in power wants Zeliang and others to continue, there is a faction that would want a shift in the power equation. Congress, on the other hand, wants fresh elections.

With the support of the BJP and influenced by the national agenda, the CM zealously went ahead with the 33 per cent reservation. However, the male-dominated tribal organisations are deeply suspicious of the ramifications.

Nagas are governed by customary laws and the tribal bodies argue that the quota will infringe upon Article 371(A) of the Constitution that commits to safeguard Naga customary laws and culture.

Many in the groups feel that according to customary laws, power is usually wielded by the men although there are no bounds on women’s lives.

The anger against the Zeliang government has been so intense that Nagaland has seen a week-long violence and bandh leaving two people dead and scores of government buildings gutted.

People were out on the streets venting their ire at Zeliang with the tribal groups strongly considering the CM at the root of the problems. They feel it was he who reneged on his word that elections won’t be held. They also believe it was due to Zeliang that police resorted to firing where a law and order situation could, perhaps, have been averted by the use of non-lethal means.