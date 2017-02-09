Home Nation

Centre accords Z+ NSG security cover to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

According to the inputs with the Centre, Sonowal faces a high-grade threat from banned outfits like ULFA and NDFB.

Published: 09th February 2017 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2017 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has accorded ‘Z+’ category VVIP security cover of elite NSG commandos to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the wake of lurking threat from insurgent groups of the Northeast.
 
Union Home Ministry accorded the sanction recently for NSG cover to Assam CM after a review of the threat perception by the Intelligence Bureau.

According to the inputs with the Centre, Sonowal faces a high-grade threat from banned outfits like ULFA and NDFB.
 
Officials said a contingent of about 35 NSG commandos will soon take over Sonowal’s protective cover and a team of the counter-terror federal contingency force is being readied to be flown to Guwahati.
 
With this latest VVIP security duty, the NSG will now have a tally of 14 protectees under its cover.

Others being provided security cover by NSG include Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, former UP chief minister Mayawati and BJP veteran L K Advani and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonowal Z+ NSG commandos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp