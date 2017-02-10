Home Nation

As F-16 reviews its deal, Saab offers its advanced fighter jet to India

While its competitor, Lockheed Martin has offered to completely shift a F-16 production line to India for manufacture of the fighters.

Published: 10th February 2017 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2017 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

File photos of F-16 fighter Jets(File | Reuters)

File photos of F-16 fighter Jets(File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Swedish defence giant Saab on Friday reiterated that it was willing and able to set up a plant for its Gripen E multi-role fighter in India.

This comes a day after US defence major Lockheed Martin indicated that its plans to set up a production line for its iconic F-16 combat aircraft was subject to new President Donald Trump’s approval.

Speaking to journalists days before the biannual Aero India 2017 begins in Bengaluru on February 14, top Saab officials said the company had already prepared a blueprint for setting up the export hub which will manufacture the Gripen E for India and the global market as well as separate facilities to design, develop, modify and enhance new fighters for the future.

In October last year, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had issued a Request for Information (RFI) to procure and produce a fleet of multi-role fighters for the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

Lockheed Martin, SAAB and Boeing are among those who have evinced interest in the project. 

Lockheed Martin has offered to completely shift the F-16 Block 70 production line to India, while Boeing is offering the twin-engine F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. 

The IAF urgently requires at least 200 aircraft to replenish its ageing fleet of Soviet-era fighter jets. 

The MoD had earlier finalised a multi-billion dollar deal with Dassault of France for 126 aircraft. But it was cancelled following cost overruns and disputes over production rights. 

Instead, New Delhi offered to buy 36 Rafales off the shelf as a stopgap measure and issued another RFI.

Projecting the Gripen E as the ‘best’ multi-role fighter for the IAF, Kent-Ake Molin, Gripen’s director of Sales and Marketing, said the aircraft manufacturing hub conceived by 
Saab for India will be the most modern facility in the world with a major focus on technology transfer. 

Moreover, after the Indian Navy rejected a naval variant of the indigenous LCA Tejas, Saab is also willing to offer a naval version of Gripen with advanced features for India’s aircraft carriers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighter jet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp