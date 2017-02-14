Justice Karnan harassing us: Madras HC Judge’s wife

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wife of a sitting Madras High Court judge on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking protection from “scurrilous attacks” by Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan and charging him with “continuously harassing” her, her husband and their children.



In her plea, the wife of the judge said she was deeply aggrieved by the actions and conduct of Justice Karnan, who, she alleged, has been making false statements about her and allegations against the sitting judge.



“Justice Karnan has been falsely alleging that applicant herself has filed complaints against her husband, even though no such complaint has been preferred by her,” the plea said.



A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and D Y Chandrachud said the plea will be heared by the Constitution Bench, hearing a suo motu contempt case against Justice Karnan.



The plea said Justice Karnan has been alleging that the applicant’s husband raped a lady law clerk. Justice Karnan falsely stated in letters written on his official letterhead that she had lodged a complaint against her husband for the rape.