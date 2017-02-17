NEW DELHI: Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Chief, Rajinder Khanna, will join the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on a contract basis, the government announced on Friday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajinder Khanna, as OSD (Neighborhood Studies) in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), on contract basis," an official release said.

His tenure with the NSCS would be for one year.

To accommodate him the vacant post of Additional Secretary has been temporarily upgraded to "that of a Secretary for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the statement added.

The National Security Council is the apex body of national security planning and is headed by the Prime Minister.

The Neighbourhood Studies department prepares policy papers of neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Khanna was appointed chief of RAW -- India's external intelligence agency -- in December 2014 for two years.