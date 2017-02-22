Home Nation

Man tries to commit suicide outside Parliament House

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man from Rajasthan, who claimed himself to be a farmer, allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison outside Parliament House this afternoon, police said.

Ram Chandra, a native of Hanumanghari district in Rajasthan, has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.
    
After preliminary treatment, he told police that he is under huge debt and could not repay a loan for the last three months. He came to the city two days ago and after visiting
several places, he chose to consume poison outside Parliament House, a police officer said.
    
He consumed poison outside gate number seven of Parliament House at 5.30 PM. Security personnel deployed at the gate noticed the incident and informed a PCR van nearby, following which he was taken to the hospital, the officer said.
    
Chandra said an acquaintance from his village had told him that if he died outside Parliament House, the bank would waive his loan, police said.
    
"We are verifying the claims of the man. We will contact Rajasthan police for further verification. Doctors said that he is out of danger," the officer said.
 

TAGS
Hanumanghari Rajasthan Ram Manohar Lohia hospital Parliament House

