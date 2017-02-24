Army Chief pays tribute to bravehearts of Shopian terror attack

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat led tributes for bravehearts who had sacrificed their lives in a terror attack in Shopian in the recent weeks.

The solemn ceremonial for Lance Naik Gh Mohi-Ud-Din, Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar and Sapper Sreejith MJ held at Srinagar’s BB Cantt.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Minister of Rural Development Haque Khan, and Agricultural Minister Ghulam Nabi Loneabo laid wreaths and paid homage to the soldiers.

The army chief also visited Victor and Kilo Force headquarters and was briefed about the prevailing security situation and the recent operations conducted by the security forces.

He also appreciated the various humanitarian initiatives being undertaken by the troops for the common people and exhorted them to sustain positive engagement with the public.