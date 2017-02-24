Home Nation

Army Chief pays tribute to bravehearts of Shopian terror attack

The army chief also visited Victor and Kilo Force headquarters and was briefed about the prevailing security situation and the recent operations conducted by the security forces.

Published: 24th February 2017 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2017 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat.(File| PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat led tributes for bravehearts who had sacrificed their lives in a terror attack in Shopian in the recent weeks.

The solemn ceremonial for Lance Naik Gh Mohi-Ud-Din, Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar and Sapper Sreejith MJ held at Srinagar’s BB Cantt.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Minister of Rural Development Haque Khan, and Agricultural Minister Ghulam Nabi Loneabo laid wreaths and paid homage to the soldiers.

The army chief also visited Victor and Kilo Force headquarters and was briefed about the prevailing security situation and the recent operations conducted by the security forces.

He also appreciated the various humanitarian initiatives being undertaken by the troops for the common people and exhorted them to sustain positive engagement with the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Mehbooba Mufti Ghulam Nabi Loneabo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp