MUMBAI: Two independent corporators today joined Shiv Sena at party president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', taking its strength to 86. After inducting Snehal More (Vikhroli) and Tulsiram Shinde (Dindoshi), Thackeray told reporters he has not thought about alliance with any party to come to power in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as yet.

He, however, said the coveted post of Mayor will be held by Shiv Sena only. In the fiercely contested BMC polls, the BJP finished close second to Shiv Sena. It also pulled off stellar performances in other civic and local bodies winning eight out of the 10 municipal corporations.

According to sources in the Sena, Thackeray will hold a meeting of all senior party leaders and newly elected corporators at the Shiv Sena Bhavan tomorrow to decide on the future course of action. Meanwhile, senior leaders from both parties claimed the support of the remaining three Independent corporators. "BJP has got support of Rahbar Khan.

Two more Independent corporators are willing to give support to BJP in the coming days," a senior party leader said. BJP's core committee meeting is expected to be held in two to three days where the party's future course of action will be charted out. Senior Sena leader Manohar Joshi has already said his party is not considering an alliance with BJP and that the final call will be taken by Thackeray.

In the counting of votes held yesterday for the BMC polls, Shiv Sena won 84 seats, BJP secured 82, Congress was relegated to the third position with 31 seats, whereas the NCP and Raj Thackeray-led MNS got 9 and 7 seats, respectively.