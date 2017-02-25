NITI Aayog to host workshop on mobility solutions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog will host a high-level workshop on mobility solutions for India in association with Rocky Mountain Institute of the US. The meet will be attended by Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaih Naidu, Union minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister for road and surface transport Nitin Gadkari, besides the top officials of the NITI Aayog.

“The meeting will bring a diverse set of mobility experts and key stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to explore emerging technologies and business models. Experts at the workshop will chart a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach to position India as a global leader in developing and deploying future mobility solutions,” said a senior official. Union Minister for heavy industry Anant Geete will also attend the workshop.

The deliberations are likely to explore deployment of mobility as a service (MaaS), the role of public transit, besides increased adoption of electric vehicles. The experts will also brainstorm the regulatory and political environment in the country and approaches to mobility-oriented design to support these outcomes.

