By ANI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out near Kapadia Bazar Mumbai's Kurla on Saturday morning.

As per the latest reports, four fire tenders, and water tankers, have been rushed to the spot to douse off the flame.

Mumbai: Fire that broke out in Kurla's Kapadia Bazar was due to electric short circuit. Fire engulfed a scrap, saree and timber godown. pic.twitter.com/EFBqgVQzlg — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2017

No casualities have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited.