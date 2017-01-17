A day in the life of rape in India..

By Express News Service

PATNA/MUMBAI/BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: In a day of assaults on students by teachers, a 12-year-old student of a government school was allegedly gangraped by the principal and three teachers in Bihar. Also, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in Maharashtra. This was apart from other incidents of rape across the country.

A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was gangraped at her school in Jehanabad district allegedly by the principal and three other teachers.

Police said the girl, a student of a government-run Urdu middle school at Kako, was raped one by one by the four men on the terrace of the school on Sunday afternoon, when the school was kept open on the order of the headmaster. The gangrape came to light after the victim’s mother, also a teacher at the school, and some girl students found her lying in a pool of blood on the terrace.

Kusum Bharti, the station house officer of Kako police station who registered the FIR, said the victim is currently under treatment at the hospital and out of danger. “She is slightly mentally challenged and comes to school regularly with her mother,” said Bharti. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the four accused. An investigation is on into find out the veracity of several complaints received about their misconduct,” said Srivastava.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in a village in Pathardi tehsil in Maharashtra. The accused has been identified as Raviraj Dattatray Chaudhari (34), who used to teach in a government-run school in Jat Devale village. In another incident, a 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly harassing a woman school teacher and stalking her on social media. The accused followed the 24-year-old woman on a social networking site. He later called up the victim’s mother, demanding that the woman be married to him or else he would kidnap her and throw acid on her.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court sent a 21-year-old youth to five years in jail for sexually assaulting and threatening his neighbour’s minor daughter.

The court also awarded a compensation of `2 lakh to the 9-year-old girl while observing that the concept of welfare and wellbeing of children is basic for any civilised society.

In yet another incident, a 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged woman in the Tumkur district of Karnataka.

The victim, a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman, had stepped out of her house on Sunday and lost her way. She was reportedly offered help by ASI Ramesh who, seeing an opportunity, raped her in his car.

On the other hand, in a reprieve to men falsely accused of rape, a man, accused of raping a woman on the pretext of finding her a job, has been let off by a court in New Delhi which held it as a false case. “Many of the cases are being reported by those women who have consensual physical relationship but when the relationship breaks the woman uses the law as a weapon for vengeance,” the court said.