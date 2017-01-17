NIA arrests another accused in ISIS Conspiracy Case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Mohammad Irfan alias Abu Jaffer, an accused in the ISIS Conspiracy Case, from Hyderabad.

“Accused, Mohammed Irfan was arrested for his role in the ISIS terror conspiracy module, exposed in the searches in Hyderabad City on 29th June, 2016. The investigation has revealed that Mohd Irfan along with the other accused took part in searching of hideouts, for their physical training. He had specifically searched for safe house in the outskirts of Hyderabad along with another accused Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan,” the NIA said in a statement.

On the instructions of accused Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani (since chargesheeted in the case), Mohammed Irfan collected the explosive precursors along with Mohammed Ilyas Yazdani, from the outskirts of Pochampally village of Nalgonda district.

Irfan also went to Ananthapur town to collect explosive material in pursuance of the conspiracy.

NIA probe has further revealed that Irfan also took an Oath of Allegiance in favour of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed Caliph of the ISIS, in the presence of accused Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani and Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan and he was given a Kuniya name, Abu Jafar by Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani.



Irfan was produced before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad which remanded him to Judicial Custody for seven days.