AAP’s election in Punjab being funded by foreign-based terrorist groups: Sukhbir Badal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Launching a full-throttle attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday alleged that AAP is being funded by foreign-based terrorist groups.

Speaking at the rally in Gurdaspur in support of SAD candidate GS Babbehali, Sukhbir said, “Everybody knows who is funding the AAP. It is clear that all the money being collected by the ‘Topiwala’s’ is coming from abroad and is the money of terrorist groups based out of foreign lands.’’

Sukhbir said it was clear that Kejriwal was not only courting terrorist front organisations but was also receiving funds from them. “He should tell Punjab's people about the deal he has struck with the radical elements that are bent on disturbing the hard won peace of Punjab. Why are you holding breakfast meetings with the Akhand Kirtani Jatha which is a front organisation of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)? Why did you meet Mokhan Singh of the United Akali Dal, which was the main organiser of the separatist conclave held at Tarn Taran?"

Asking Kejriwal to disclose how much funds he had received from abroad as well as the antecedents of those who had sent the funds, the SAD president said if the AAP leader did not tell this it would be proved that he was involved with separatists.

He said the fact of the matter was that Kejriwal had assured the radical elements that he would hand over control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to them in lieu of their support. He added that immediately after the deal was struck, attempts were made to incite violence in the state.

Speaking about empty threats being made by the AAP leader, Sukhbir said former CM Amarinder Singh had registered cases and even arrested members of the Badal family.

"But both the family as well as SAD, which Amarinder wanted to finish off emerged stronger as a political entity. Badal Sahab is not afraid of jail. He has spent more than 17 years in jail. It is you who is afraid of jail. You chickened out and sought bail when faced with going to jail for a single day. Your nemesis will also come soon with your serving a jail term for criminal defamation being a certainty. "You have tried to delay the inevitable but will soon find yourself behind bars and will be taught a just lesson fordefaming Punjabis", he added.

However, he did not name any terrorist groups that he claimed were funding the AAP.