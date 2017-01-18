After IPS, now IAS sacked by centre for non-performance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cracking hard on bureaucracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government sacked a senior IAS officer on grounds of non-performance. In a similar action, union home ministry on Tuesday sacked two senior IPS officers for alleged non-performance.

Mayank Sheel Chohan, a 1998 batch AGMUT cadre officer, and Raj Kumar Dewangan, a 1992 batch Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer, have also been given premature retirement under the same service rules.

Modi government is conducting a performance review of IAS officers working with central government departments in order to check dead wood. It has also asked state governments to carry out the similar exercise.

K Narasimha, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was served with a 'premature retirement' order without any notice.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the decision under Rule 16 (3) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules-1958 and allowed him to get three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice.

Official sources claimed that Narsimha has been sacked for alleged non-performance and also due to corruption charges against him following a departmental review of the officer's service allegedly found him unfit for the job.

The CBI has filed a case against Narasimha for allegedly possessing assets more than his known sources of income. The allegations against the officer included misuse of official position while working as Secretary, Sports Authority of India, earlier.

Earlier in 2014, graft-tainted IAS couple in Madhya Pradesh, Arvind and Tinoo Joshi, were dismissed from service, four years after an income-tax search on their house led to the detection of disproportionate assets worth Rs 350 crore and recovery of Rs three crore cash.