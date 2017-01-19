Home Nation

Muslim girl gets beaten up for protesting child marriage at friend's reception in West Bengal

On attending the reception, I doubted that the bride, a resident of Buniyadpur in neighbouring Dakhshin Dinajpur district, was the same age as that of mine, Beauty Khatun told Express. 

Published: 19th January 2017 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2017 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an incident that may highlight both progress and helplessness of Muslim women in
West Bengal, a 14-year-old Muslim girl student in West Bengal’s Malda district was hospitalised after being allegedly thrashed by the village headman and his family for protesting against child marriage of a girl whose reception the victim went to attend.

Beauty Khatun, a Class VIII student of Nibedita Girls High Secondary school, had gone to attend the reception of Sujal Sheikh at Nadabpara village under English Bazaar Police Station limits with her parents Maqbool Sheikh and Marjeena Bibi on Tuesday night.

“On attending the reception, I doubted that the bride, a resident of Buniyadpur in neighbouring Dakhshin Dinajpur district, was the same age as that of mine. Immediately, I protested that it was a crime to marry a minor girl and police would nab everyone if they came to know about it. The bridegroom’s family got tensed. This confirmed my doubts. At first, village headman Panchu Sheikh, who is a relative of the
bridegroom, intimidated me with verbal abuses and then he and his family members started beating me up. I stood for what I believe in. My parents came to save me but were also beaten up. Finally, locals intervened and saved us,” victim Beauty Khatun told Express over the phone.

Beauty’s parents have lodged a complaint against six alleged assailants including village headman Panchu Sheikh at the Women’s Police Station in the area.

“At a time when efforts are being made for preventing child marriage both by the government and the Muslim community, the village headman is himself supervising over a child marriage,” Beauty’s father
Maqbool, a vegetable vendor, told Express.

On the other hand, village headman Panchu Sheikh said that the family was uninvited. “Both the bride and bridegroom were adults. Maqbool’s family was not invited. Nevertheless, he came uninvited and abused the bridegroom’s family. When we protested, he attacked us,” he said.

Meanwhile, English Bazaar BDO has sought age proof of the bride and the bridegroom from the bridegroom’s father Akalu Sheikh. “We are investigating the case and looking into allegations of both the sides,” an official in English Bazaar Police Station said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child marriage West Bengal Malda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp