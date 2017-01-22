A file pic of a man guarding himself with a mask against air pollution in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a yet another measure to curb the air pollution levels in Delhi, environment minister Imran Hussain has written to the Central government on Saturday requesting establishment of green crematoriums to curb biomass emissions.

In a letter written by Khan, he speaks of constituting a technical committee for drafting a policy for creating design of such prospects. There is an urgent need to convert existing wood-based into green crematoria.

The measure comes at a time when the national capital is covered in a thick blanket of smog with harmful levels of air pollution touching new heights. The minister has also asked the Central government to direct the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and various state governments to take concrete steps to control air pollution.

As per many reports the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are adding to the toxic levels of PM 2.5 in the air of Delhi. The eco-friendly suggestion by the minister has been implemented near the iconic Taj Mahal last year after the direction from the Supreme Court with regard to the structure turning yellowish. There are around 400 cremation grounds in the national capital.

The car rationing odd-even has been implemented twice in the national capital when the air pollution levels were dangerously high.