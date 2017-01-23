UP polls: SP releases third list; Akhilesh to contest from Mubarakpur

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released its third list of 37 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur constituency while his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav will contest from Lucknow Cantonment.

Ravidas Mehrotra will be fighting from Lucknow Central and Abhishek Mishra will lock horns from Lucknow North.

The fresh list comes a day after the Samajwadi Party finally sealed deal with the Congress for the high-voltage electoral battle.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier released two lists, containing 268 names.

The nomination for the first phase of polling ends on January 21.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on February 11.