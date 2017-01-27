Renewed Bhangar blockades imposed over Red Star arrests lifted

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Within 24 hours of re-imposition of blockades in strife-torn Bhangar in South 24

Parganas district of West Bengal over arrests of CPI (ML) Red Star leaders, the Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh o Bastutanta Raksha Committee (Committee for protection of land, livelihood, environment and ecology) spearheading the movement against proposed power grid, decided to lift all the 18 blockades in the area due to inconvenience caused to the commoners but has vowed to continue with the protests.

Speaking to media, CPI (ML) Red Star leader Alik Chakraborty on Friday said:“We had no other option other than imposing the blockades. However, due to inconvenience caused to the masses, we have

decided to lift them. But, protests will continue for which we urge people of all political ideologies to

gather for a rally against Bhangar power grid project in Kolkata on January 30.”

Three days after Trinamool leaders brokered a fragile peace that led to the removal of blockades in strife-hit Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the agitating villages returned to

blockades on Friday after top CPI (ML) Red Star leaders Sharmishtha Choudhury, Pradeep Thakur and Bhangar local Shahnawaz Mollah were arrested and CID granted an eight-day custody of the trio by a local court on Thursday. Speaking on the issue, Chakraborty said:“Non-bailable charges including attempt to murder have been pressed against the Red Star leaders and even Shahnawaz, a local on whose motorbike Sharmishtha was travelling. The state government has declared war on the people,” he said.

When Trinamool legislator and Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta, who led the removal of blockades on Tuesday, went for the second time to the area on Thursday evening, he was greeted by stone-pelting

mobs and was surrounded by villagers who allegedly pushed him and asked him to leave the area. Clashes ensued between the protesters and West Bengal Police, who escorted the mayor out. Police fired at least seven rounds in the air. “Bhangar residents’ response to Sabyasachi Dutta and then against Sharmishtha’s arrest has shown whom the people consider and ‘outsiders’ and whom as ‘own people’,” Chakraborty added.

Some of the Bhangar residents had alleged that Trinamool cadres had thrown bombs in the area in the name of removing blockades. “I don’t understand red star or white star. If they come to disrupt peace, we will whitewash them,” Sabyasachi Dutta said. However, the agitators said that when outsiders Red Star

leaders Choudhury, Thakur and Mollah were arrested, why same treatment was not meted out to Sabyasachi Dutta and his men, who are also outsiders to the area. “Mamata Banerjee had ordered to arrest all outsiders trying to foment trouble in Bhangar but orders were followed selectively. We will continue with our protests until the Red Star leaders are released, who stood with us during the time of need,” agitator Akbar Ali said.

CPI (ML) Red Star had not agreed to the suspension of the blockade on Tuesday. Apart from the three arrests, the party’s general secretary K N Ramachandran was allegedly picked up from Howrah station on Sunday and sent back to Delhi on Monday. He was supposed to address a public meet of agitators in Bhangar.