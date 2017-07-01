MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least 25 people were injured in three separate clashes in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, the police said yesterday.

Two of the clashes took place over incidents of alleged eve-teasing.

Thirteen people were injured in a clash between two groups at Hashimpura village in Muzaffarnagar district.

SHO A K Mishra said two persons, Mehtab and Ashu, were confronted by a group over alleged harassment of a woman which led to a violent clash in which sharp weapons and stones were used.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said.

Security has been tightened in the village after the incident.

In another incident, over six persons were injured in a clash between two groups over another incident of alleged eve-teasing at Nala village in Shamli.

The clash occurred when one Babu objected to the harassment of a woman by miscreants leading to a violent clash, the police said.

The police then rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

In the third incident, six people sustained knife injuries in a clash which occurred after dirty water was allegedly thrown on a child at Karoli village in Muzaffarnagar, SHO Anil Kumar said.