MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court has held six persons guilty of murdering a man here and reserved its order on providing the quantum of sentence till July 7.

Additional District Sessions judge Ravinder Kumar held six persons, Bablu, Vinod, Rajender, Harpal, Sanjay and Krishan Pal, guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The quantum of sentence will be announced on July 7.

According to prosecutor Ashok Chouhan, Ashok Kumar was killed and several injured in clashes between two groups belonging to the same community over an old case of enmity at Umerpur village in Shamli district in October 2005.