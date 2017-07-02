GURGAON (HARYANA): The relative of a Haryana politician allegedly abused traffic policemen in an inebriated state when his car was stopped at a checkpost during a drive against drunken driving here, officials said.

Police officials said his vehicle was impounded but he was let off with a warning.

The incident took place yesterday morning outside Sahara Mall. The man, in his mid-30s, even refused to undergo breathalyser test.

Sector 29 police station SHO Vikas Kaushik said that the vehicle was impounded, but an FIR was not registered in the matter.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, the man created a ruckus after his car was stopped for a routine check. He flaunted his political connections and abused the policemen, they said.

He smashed a beer bottle in his head and alleged that police personnel had hit him with a baton, a police official said. He also showed cut marks in his forehead to the policemen present there.

"The cut marks shown by him were not inflicted by baton charge," the traffic police in-charge present at the spot said.

The whole episode was videographed as police record such drives against drunken driving.

The PRO of Gurgaon police said that the gravity of the incident was not so serious and therefore, he was let off after warning.