PATNA: JD(U) today took a number of measures to expand and strengthen its organisational structure to reach out to the people of Bihar with special emphasis to step up membership before the 2019 general election.

"Keeping 2019 general elections in mind, the party's state executive committee today stressed on the need to expand and strengthen its organisational structure in the state ... The party has also decided to complete the process of enrolling two lakh active members of the party," Bihar JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh told reporters here.

The state executive committee meeting was attended by party's national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh and other prominent leaders of the state.

Singh, who is also the party MLC, said that JD(U) would celebrate birth and death anniversaries of socialist leaders like Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Jaya Prakash Narayan, Karpoori Thakur and Dr B R Ambedkar at panchayat levels.

The decision is considered to be a measure to counter BJP which has been organising birth and death anniversaries of personalities to reap political dividends, party sources said.

Singh said the party would also celebrate important days like Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti at the panchayat level.

The party would also launch a campaign to push for strict implementation of prohibition, besides eradicatiion of social ills of dowry and child marriage from Gandhi Jayanti, party spokesman said.

It would also launch a campaign to showcase achievements of 12 years of Nitish Kumar's regime, he added.