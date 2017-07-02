MUMBAI: A staff of Byculla prison who was suspended over the custodial death of Manjula Shetye (45), was arrested and sent to police custody on Saturday.

A day after the Mumbai Crime Branch (CB) took over the investigation into the death of Shetye on Friday, Bindu Naikade, one of the accused, was nabbed from her residence at Kamothe near Panvel.

Upon knowing that Bindu was planning to get anticipatory bail, the investigating team moved in quickly and arrested her on Saturday morning, the police said.

Five others were arrested in the evening from a lawyer's office where they had gathered to get anticipatory bail.

Jailor Manisha Pokharkar, Vasima Sheikh, Sheetal Shegaonkar, Surekha Gulve and Arati Shingane were the five detained.

Police would produce them before a holiday court to seek custody.

Shetye died on June 23 following alleged assault by the jail staff.

The Nagpada police had filed an FIR against all six staff members. Also, the police lodged a case against all 291 inmates, while identifying three, including Indrani Mukerjea for rioting and criminal conspiracy.