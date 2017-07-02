IMPHAL: Proscribed militant outfits Revolutionary Peoples' Front (RPF) and Manipur Naga Peoples' Front (MNPF) today claimed responsibility for the June 30 IED blast in the state that killed an Assam Rifles rifleman.

The two outfits made the claim in a statement issued to the media through email.

Militants triggered the IED blast at Assam Rifles check post at Ramva in Ukhrul district in the evening of June 30 killing rifleman Biju Sorupuwar and injuring two others.