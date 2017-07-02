IMPHAL: Torrential rain in the last two days led to flash floods in many parts of Manipur affecting many areas in the Imphal valley and the state capital.

A portion of the Imphal riverbank collapsed at Bashikhong in Imphal East district creating panic among the people, said officials of flood control department. With more than 300 households affected, many fled their homes to seek refuge at voluntary relief camps and government provided temporary relief camps.

Other low lying areas in various localities of Imphal were also flooded as the Nambul river overflowed.

Several farmlands were also inundated. Meanwhile, vehicle movement along the Imphal-Ukhrul road has been affected following landslides between Mahadev and Litan area. Similar landslides also occurred at Konghom village in Kangpokpi district along the NH-2.

With landslides reported in other parts of the highway, goods and other vehicles moving to Imphal from Dimapur got stranded.

Senior officials visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation and to provide necessary items for those seeking refuge in the relief camps, said an officer of the flood control department.

The latest flash floods in the state is the fourth since monsoon season started from April end this year.