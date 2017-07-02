CHANDIGARH: A bus coming from Haridwar to Shimla was today searched by the Haryana Police in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district after someone alleged that there could be beef stacked under a seat.

However, later a panel of veterinary doctors examined the packet and said that it was goat's meat and not beef.

A senior Haryana police official said that the Jagadhri police had received a phone call after which the UP Roadways bus was stopped and searched.

"We found a packet kept under one of the seats and it was sent for examination. A two-member board of veterinary doctors was set up and they gave a report that it was goat meat,"

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagadhri, Rajender Kumar said over the phone.

Station House Officer, Jagadhri police station, Sub Inspector Sachin said, "the bus was headed from Haridwar to Shimla via Saharanpur in UP and Jagadhri (Haryana). On receiving the information, we stopped the bus and questioned its driver and conductor. But they were not aware about who had kept the packet. The passengers too said they were unaware."

He said that the police decided to take no chances and got it examined.

"We have lodged a DDR in the case and the report given by the veterinary doctors finds mention in it," Sachin said.