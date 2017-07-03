LUCKNOW: After a video of UP policewoman Shrestha Thakur standing up to BJP workers went viral last week, she has hit the headlines again as reports emerged of deputy superintendent of police Thakur’s transfer – along with a few other deputy superintendents – to Bahraich district.

DSP Shreshtha Thakur created a buzz yet again by putting a post about her new posting to Bahraich on her Facebook account here on Sunday.

What was being seen as a reaction to her transfer following her argument with the BJP leaders, Thakur, re portedly wrote in her post: “Got transfer to Bahraich, it’s Nepal border. Don’t worry my friends, I’m happy. I accept it as a reward for my good work.”

Her reported post on Facebook was no more available after creating a buzz in the social media circles. It was either removed or blocked through privacy settings.

Thakur, who was part of the Syana circle, has been transferred to Bahraich in Central Uttar Pradesh. A section of media reported that her transfer came as a consequence of her altercation with BJP men. But the highly placed police sources rejected the reports saying the transfer was part of a routine priocess.

Talking to media persons, Thakur, whose family lives in Delhi, said that she was transferred in just eight months and none of her batch mates figured in the latest list of 244.

Thakur’s transfer, however, comes a week after a video went viral showing her confronting slogan-shouting men after a local BJP worker, Pramod Lodhi, was slapped with a challan for not carrying necessary documents while driving a motorbike in Bulandshahr. When he misbehaved with the police personnel, he was arrested.

Later, five others who were allegedly obstructing officers from doing duty were also held and sent to jail.

Thakur had told the protesting BJP workers that they were “bringing a bad name to the party.”

The BJP workers had alleged that one of the policemen had asked for a Rs 2000 bribe.