LUCKNOW: After a video of UP policewoman Shrestha Thakur standing up to BJP workers went viral last week, she has hit the headlines again as reports emerged of deputy superintendent of police Thakur’s transfer — along with a few other deputy superintendents — to Bahraich district.

DSP Shreshtha Thakur created a buzz yet again by putting a post about her new posting to Bahraich on her Facebook account here on Sunday.

Shrestha Thakur

What was being seen as a reaction to her transfer following her argument with the BJP leaders, Thakur, reportedly wrote in her post: “Got transfer to Bahraich, it’s Nepal border. Don’t worry my friends, I’m happy. I accept it as a reward for my good work.” Her reported post on Facebook was no more available after creating a buzz in the social media circles. It was either removed or blocked through privacy settings.

Thakur, who was part of the Syana circle, has been transferred to Bahraich in Central Uttar Pradesh.

A section of media reported that her transfer came as a consequence of her altercation with BJP men. But the highly placed police sources rejected the reports saying the transfer was part of a routine priocess.

Thakur’s transfer, however, comes a week after a video went viral showing her confronting slogan-shouting men after a local BJP worker, Pramod Lodhi, was slapped with a challan for not carrying necessary documents while driving a motorbike in Bulandshahr.

Gang-rape victim attacked for the fifth time

A gang-rape and acid attack survivor has once again been attacked with acid in Aliganj locality. This is the fifth attack on the woman. The incident took place on Saturday night near a hostel where she resides. She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable. She has sustained burn injuries on her face and neck. No FIR has been registered yet.