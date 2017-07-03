NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today refused to quash the money laundering case against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and son. The court dismissed the petitions of Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya Singh and another person Chunni Lal.

"The petitions are devoid of substance, consequentially the same are dismissed," Justice R K Gauba said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)had earlier summoned 83- year-old Singh, his wife and son for questioning in this regard.

The ED had in September 2015 lodged the case against the chief minister and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by the CBI.