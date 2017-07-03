NEW DELH I: The Supreme Court today will hear the plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a thorough investigation into the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).



He further claimed that American computer scientists should investigate the alleged tampering of EVMs.



He, in his petition, claimed that in the recently concluded five state elections, the EVMs were allegedly tampered.



Earlier, the apex court had issued a notice to the Union Government seeking a reply into Sharma's plea.



A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and D. Y. Chandrachud, issued the notice over the petition filed by lawyer Sharma.



The top court, however, at this stage refused to pass any order for a CBI inquiry.



However, the Election Commission stated that that EVMs cannot be tampered with saying, "Given the effective technical and administrative safeguards, Electronic Voting Machines are not tamperable and the integrity of the electoral process is preserved...If any specific allegation with material facts is presented, it (the allegations) will be looked into with all seriousness on administrative sides.



Politicians have openly alleged tampering of EVMs in the recently concluded assembly elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading the charge.