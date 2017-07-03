AIZAWAL: Assam Rifles personnel deployed along the Mizoram-Myanmar border seized four AK-56 assault rifles from a place near Farkawn village yesterday, an official statement today said.

The statement said four magazines and unspecified rounds of ammunition were also seized along with the rifles.

The smugglers, however, were not arrested and escaped into Myanmar.

Police suspected that the rifles were to be sold to militant groups operating in neighbouring Manipur.