ITANAGAR: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including the capital, causing landslides and flood-like situation in many areas across the state.

The administration has alerted residents located at vulnerable areas, such as river banks, streams, landslide-prone zone and advised them to move to safer locations.

Heavy damages to roads, culverts, houses and other infrastructure were reported from the districts.

More than 20 stranded passengers, including four patients, three children, women and students were airlifted from Sagalee to Naharlagun yesterday.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall led to erosion of a major portion of the National Highway 415 between Naharlagun and Itanagar.

The National Highway 415 connecting Itanagar and Naharlagun has been closed and all vehicles were diverted to Papu-Nallah and Itanagar via Jollang Road.

The situation worsened as the soil below Barapani Bridge began eroding due to the rise in water level, official sources said.

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan prohibited heavy vehicles from using the bridge till further notice and directed the department concerned to construct a retaining wall to stop soil erosion.

On the other hand, the Jullang road, which is currently the only lifeline connecting Itanagar and Naharlagun, is also in a bad condition with mudslides causing considerable damage at several points.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Management Kaling Moyong yesterday assessed the damages at Barapani Bridge and Chandranagar area.

A detailed report would be submitted to the chief minister so that necessary measures could be taken at the earliest, Moyong said.

Meanwhile, landslide triggered by heavy downpour destroyed two houses of Santi Colony at Sagalee in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

Landslides have been reported from almost the entire stretch of Seppa-Sagalee-Kheel Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH), Sagalee ADC Jalash Pertin said.

Two bridges that connected Sagalee were washed away leaving around 100 commuters stranded.

Sagalee remained cut off and stranded passengers were accommodated in the inspection bungalow and at former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s private residence.

Landslides along the Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin stretch of the Trans Arunachal Highway, left many vehicles stranded.

The district administration issued a circular to stop traffic through the highway between 5pm and 9am.

A report from East Siang district stated that Siang River crossed the danger mark on Sunday night.

In Tirap district, a huge landslide occurred between Khonsa and Longding road near the Tirath Hydel Project.

The River Kameng at Seppa was reportedly flowing over the danger level.

Due to rising water level of Dipu Nallah, Tezu-Roing road traffic was diverted via Assam.