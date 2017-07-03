MUMBAI: A video purportedly showing Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil's father V N Patil abusing and slapping a school employee today went viral on social media.

V N Patil himself is a former member of Legislative Council.

An FIR was also registered against him over the incident which allegedly took place at a school in Murtijapur tehsil of Akola district.

According to sources, V N Patil, whose foundation runs a school, was visiting another school in the tehsil to check why children were enrolling there in large number and not in his school.

When one of the employees of that school began to shoot a video of his visit, he got angry, sources said.

When contacted, Ranjit Patil told PTI that his father has denied abusing or slapping anybody.

"A police case has been registered. My father has denied abusing or slapping anybody. Police investigation is on and facts will soon come out," the minister said.