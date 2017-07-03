PATNA: A day after a police sub-inspector in Bihar allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a colleague’s service revolver, his widow on Monday alleged that he was murdered due to a dispute over the demand for Rs 10 lakh by a senior police official.

Sanjay Kumar Gaur, 34, who was posted at Panapur Katiyar police outpost in Muzaffarpur, shot himself dead with the service revolver of his colleague Mohammad Harun on Sunday noon, Muzaffarpur SP Vivek Kumar said. Senior officials said that Gaur, who had been transferred thrice in six months, might have taken the extreme step due to mental stress.

Gaur’s widow Kalyani Devi, however, said her husband’s death was the result of a conspiracy. “This is not suicide. He was not someone who would commit suicide. There was no tension in his family life. He was killed as part of a conspiracy,” she said. “He had told me of the pressure on him to pay Rs 10 lakh as bribe to a senior police official for being given a posting as a station house officer. He had paid Rs 6.5 lakh already,” she added. Devi said the behaviour of policemen and officials after Gaur’s death aroused deep suspicion in her mind. “They called us to Muzaffarpur police lines after my husband’s death. But even after we reached there, they did not tell us the cause of his death. They also sent his body for autopsy without any of us knowing,” she added. Gaur was transferred from Hajipur in Vaishali district to Ahiarpur in Muzaffarpur district a few days ago. “He was appointed SHO of Gaighat police station on June 29, but was removed from the post just a day later by the SP. This was because he was yet to pay the total amount of Rs 6.5 lakh,” she said.

“Even though he was made an SHO, he was not issued a service revolver. This is highly unusual,” she said, demanding an investigation to find out “those who conspired against him and killed him”. SP Vivek Kumar denied the charge. Investigation in the case was on Monday handed over to the CID. “We have asked for a speedy investigation by CID,” said DIG SK Singhal in Patna.