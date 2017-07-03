SRINAGAR: Restrictions were lifted today from interior parts of Srinagar after three days as normalcy was restored in the city.

The curbs were lifted following improvement in the situation, officials said.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in five police station areas of the city on Friday as a precautionary measure to thwart protests by separatist groups against the US decision to declare Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a "global terrorist".

The restrictions continued for the second day in view of a strike called by trade organisations against the proposed implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state.

Yesterday, the authorities imposed restrictions in seven police station areas of the summer capital to maintain law and order in view of a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of two civilians during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir on Saturday.

Shops and business establishments opened across the city this morning after two days of strike.