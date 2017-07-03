NEW DELHI: Nursing mothers undertaking a train journey will now be able to breastfeed away from prying eyes with over 100 major railway stations across the country being equipped with "baby feeding corners".

The move follows a letter from Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry, headed by Maneka Gandhi, in April to the Railway Ministry seeking feeding-friendly spaces at railway stations.

The Railway Ministry has asked all its zonal heads to provide a segregated area within the waiting hall at all important stations to enable lactating mothers to feed their babies, as per a letter written last week by Member (Traffic), Railway Board, to Secretary, WCD.

"The corner is provided with a small table and a chair with appropriate partition/ screen around it," the letter said.

As on date, more than 100 waiting halls have been provided with this facility, as per the communication.