SONAPUR (ASSAM): In another case of apathy by alleged cow vigilantes, a truck driver in Assam’s Sonapur was assaulted on suspicion of transporting cows.



On Sunday, the driver of a vehicle ferrying cattle in the state was allegedly attacked by a group.



The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former.



The incident took place near the outskirts of Guwahati city in the state.



While addressing a gathering, at an event marking the centenary of the Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad and 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged to shun violence in the name of cow vigilantism.



Prime Minister Modi said, violence is against the ideals of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.



"Killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve," he had said.



"Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of.”



"No person in this nation has the right to take the law into his or her own hands," he added.



The Prime Minister's remarks came in the wake of growing incidents of cow vigilantism.