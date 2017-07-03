NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government has sought replacement of a CRPF women battalion and SSB personnel from Darjeeling with a male battalion, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek clarifications from the state on its "inappropriate" demand.

The state government asked the Centre to recall 100 women paramilitary personnel deployed in restive Darjeeling and also replace SSB personnel with CRPF jawans.

A home ministry official said the "inappropriate" requests of the West Bengal government are being examined.

"A state government can't name the central force to be given. The reasons for recall of the women paramilitary personnel and SSB with CRPF were not immediately known," he said.

The ministry also told the West Bengal government to send a detailed factual report on the law-and-order situation in Darjeeling, which has seen violence for nearly 20 days.

This is for the second time that the central government has sought a report from the state on Darjeeling.

The communication was sent after the West Bengal government told the home ministry to recall 100 women paramilitary personnel, belonging to the CRPF currently deployed in Darjeeling, and instead send men paramilitary personnel.

The West Bengal government also requested the home ministry to recall around 300 men SSB personnel and replace them with CRPF personnel.