MATHURA: Four persons were killed and one was injured in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway, police said today.

In the first incident, a car overturned on the expressway in Mant area last night. Two persons were killed while the driver was injured, a police official said.

The driver has been admitted to a hospital and is stated to be in a critical condition, the official said.

In the other incident, a car coming from Noida ran over two persons who were waiting for a bus at Bajna this morning, killing them on the spot, police said.

The driver of the car managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle, they said.