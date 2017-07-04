The government on Tuesday said any price hike in retail goods due to GST needs to be advertised in two newspapers before a new price sticker can be affixed, news agency PTI reported.



Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said a central monitoring committee comprising 15 top secretaries will meet every Tuesday to monitor GST.

On the GST Network, Adhia said about 2 lakh new registrations have been done, with 39,000 already approved.

He said that not a single incident of hindrance in the implementation of GST has been reported since its rollout.