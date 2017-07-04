NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the new chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Union home ministry yesterday issued an order appointing Kumar, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, to the top NDRF post.

The post of NDRF Director General (DG) fell vacant after incumbent R K Pachnanda was appointed as the chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sino-Indian border guarding force. Pachnanda, at present, is still holding the charge of the NDRF DG after he took over as the ITBP DG on June 30.

Kumar, who is the Director General of Police in Himachal Pradesh, is set to retire in December next year. He is expected to take charge in Delhi as soon as the state government relieves him, a senior official said.

"I have received the orders for my appointment as the NDRF DG. My aim will be to bring development, efficiency and robustness in the new force that I am joining," the DGP told PTI.

The officer has served in central deputation earlier with the CISF, vigilance wing of the Railway Ministry and the Railway Protection Force. The NDRF, raised in 2006, has 12 battalions with a strength of over 13,000 personnel.

It is mandated to undertake special disaster response and combat roles independently and also assist local authorities in launching a quick rescue and response operation to save life and property.