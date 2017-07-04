NEW DELHI: A civil society along with tech giant Microsoft is going to impart skills in 55,000 schools spread across 20 states in the country covering around two crore students. The schools will be given technical knowhow on the way forward towards digital classrooms by the joint venture.

The first of its king program will focus on teachers as well as students “This partnership will help us in our mission to create an enabling ecosystem for budget private schools to improve accessibility, affordability and quality of education” said Kulbhushan Sharma , President of National Independent School Alliance(NISA).

The programs and courses will focus on technology based learning and provide a modern digital campus for skill enhancement. Proiding equipment to the children with technological tools Micrsoft says “We believe in the transformative power of technology in education to equip and empower educators to shape and assure the success of every student and provide more outcome-driven, personal learning paths for students” said Amit Kumar, General Manager Microsoft India.