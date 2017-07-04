NEW DELHI: Scores of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch members protested outside the embassy of China situated in the national capital on Tuesday.

Demanding people to boycott China-made goods, members of the organisation shouted slogans against China's decisions in the recent past, especially stopping of pilgrims to Kailash Mansarover.

" China's anti- India policy will not be accepted by us anymore. They sent back the pilgrims who were going to Kailash Mansarovar, this shows that China is not a friend of India, people should boycott their products", said Jaspreet Singh Matta, State executive member of Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

Disputes between the two countries have recently escalated due to border disputes.